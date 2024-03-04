Valero joins Summit's carbon pipeline project

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N is joining Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed carbon-capture and storage project, the private company said on Monday.

Valero has agreed to transport greenhouse gases from eight of its facilities on Summit's proposed pipeline.

Summit's proposed pipeline would span more than 2,000 miles (3,218 km) across Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

