Valero joins Summit's carbon capture project

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N is joining Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed carbon-capture and storage project, the private company said on Monday.

Valero has agreed to transport greenhouse gases from eight of its ethanol plants on Summit's proposed pipeline, which will lead to the capture of 3.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, Summit said.

Last month, the world's largest ethanol producer POET LLC also joined the multi-state pipeline project.

With the inclusion of Valero, Summit's project now extends to 57 ethanol production facilities across the upper Midwest.

Summit's proposed pipeline would span more than 2,000 miles (3,218 km) across Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

However, the project has faced opposition from landowners along its route, who fear potential carbon dioxide leaks, damage to their farmland or that their land will be taken under eminent domain to build the pipeline.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

