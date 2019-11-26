Valero Inks Deals for New Refined Product Terminals in Mexico

Valero Energy Corporation VLO recently entered into long-term accords to utilize three new refined product terminals in Mexico. The leading refining player will be able to expand its product supply chain once the Guadalajara, Monterrey and Altamira terminals commence operations in 2021.

For the Guadalajara and Monterrey terminals, the company signed separate joint venture agreements. Precisely, Valero inked agreements with Grupo México and Silos-Tysa for the Guadalajara terminal — with expected storage capacity of 900,000 barrels. For the Monterrey terminal — likely to have a storage capacity of 425,000 barrels — the accord has been signed with Grupo México.

Investors should know that as part of the deals, Valero will not be funding the construction of the Guadalajara and Monterrey terminals. The terminals will be receiving refined products through trains and trucks, after which Valero will distribute the volumes to local and regional markets.

For constructing the Altamira terminal — with expected storage capacity of 1.1 million barrels —Operadora de Terminales Marítimas will provide funds. As part of the agreement, Valero will have access to imported refined products from the second port facility. Notably, Valero will gain access to rail services to serve the inland Mexican markets, while truck loading facilities will be employed for distributing refined products to the local market.

Valero is also constructing three additional refined product terminals in the Port of Veracruz, Puebla and Mexico City. Notably, the three terminals, for which the company entered into long-term agreements in August 2017, will commence operations in 2020.

Valero added that all the six terminals will have a combined storage capacity of 5.8 million barrels. This will help the company distribute refined product volumes to four of the largest metropolitan regions of Mexico and the country’s relatively smaller fuel markets.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Valero currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

