Valero Energy's quarterly profit falls on lower fuel prices

Adds details and background on results from paragraph 2

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N reported a fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by weaker fuel prices.

Refining profits reached record heights in 2022 after disruptions to global supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They began to normalize in 2023 on weaker economic activity and an increase in global refining capacity.

The San Antonio, Texas-based firm said its refining margins for the fourth quarter fell to $3.55 billion from $6.32 billion a year ago.

Valero said total refinery throughput volumes averaged 3 million barrels per day in the quarter, compared with 3.04 million bpd last year.

The refiner posted net income attributable to stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.11 billion, or $8.15 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.