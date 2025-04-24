Valero Energy's Q1 Earnings Miss on Lower Refining Margins

Valero Energy Corporation VLO reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.90 per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 43 cents. The company reported earnings of $3.82 in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total quarterly revenues decreased from $31,759 million in the prior-year quarter to $30,258 million. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28,450 million.

The weak quarterly earnings can primarily be attributed to its West Coast asset impairment, heavy maintenance activity across refining systems and a steep drop in refining margins, which together weighed on profitability.

Segmental Performance of VLO

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment totaled $605 million, down from $1.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $1,022 million. The segment was affected due to a significantly lower refining margin per barrel of throughput in the first quarter.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $20 million, down from $39 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $55.1 million.

Operating loss in the Renewable Diesel segment totaled $141 million against an operating income of $190 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volume declined to 2,435 thousand gallons per day from 3,729 thousand gallons per day in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at 3,718 thousand gallons per day. The segment was affected by a lower renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales compared with the year-ago period.

VLO’s Throughput Volumes

In the first quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes totaled 2,828 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from the year-ago figure of 2,760 MBbls/d. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 2,786 MBbls/d.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 55.2%, 8.3% and 19.6%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed 59.1% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 16%, 17.4% and 7.5%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

VLO’s Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput declined to $9.78 from the year-ago level of $14.07.

Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput were $5.07 compared with $4.71 in the year-ago quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $2.33 per barrel from $2.39 in the prior-year period.

Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $2.38 per barrel of throughput compared with $6.97 a year ago.

VLO’s Cost of Sales

Total cost of sales decreased to $29,751 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $29,776 million. This was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of materials and others.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet of VLO

The first-quarter capital investment totaled $660 million, of which $582 million was allocated toward sustaining the business.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, it had a total debt of $8.5 billion and finance lease obligations of $2.3 billion.

