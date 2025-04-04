Valero Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in VLO usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 19 options transactions for Valero Energy. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 42% being bullish and 52% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 18 are puts, valued at $2,668,353, and there was a single call, worth $38,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Valero Energy options trades today is 845.73 with a total volume of 3,141.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Valero Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.05 $20.15 $20.5 $125.00 $541.2K 3.3K 0 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.6 $21.55 $21.95 $125.00 $471.9K 3.3K 735 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.2 $22.3 $22.45 $125.00 $336.7K 3.3K 486 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.0 $21.95 $22.25 $125.00 $293.7K 3.3K 667 VLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.7 $12.65 $12.65 $100.00 $185.3K 1.0K 318

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,573,702, the VLO's price is down by -8.0%, now at $105.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Valero Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $144.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Valero Energy with a target price of $144.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Valero Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for VLO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.