Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) earnings growth rate lags the 15% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It hasn't been the best quarter for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 59%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 83%.

While the stock has fallen 5.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Valero Energy became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:VLO Earnings Per Share Growth August 6th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Valero Energy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Valero Energy's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Valero Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 99%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Valero Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 64% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Valero Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Valero Energy (including 1 which is significant) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

