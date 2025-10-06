Valero Energy (VLO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $163.42, demonstrating a +1.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The stock of oil refiner has risen by 2.32% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.31% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $3.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 176.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.53 billion, down 10.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $117.34 billion, representing changes of -3.89% and -9.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.38% higher within the past month. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Valero Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.01.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

