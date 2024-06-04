Valero Energy (VLO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $155.38, demonstrating a +0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Shares of the oil refiner have depreciated by 2.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.15, marking a 4.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.38 billion, indicating a 0.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.82 per share and a revenue of $135.11 billion, signifying shifts of -28.43% and -6.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.43.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

