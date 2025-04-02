Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Valero Energy (VLO) ending at $133.62, denoting a -0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The oil refiner's stock has climbed by 4.8% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 69.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $28.58 billion, indicating a 10.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $118.32 billion, which would represent changes of -8.73% and -8.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.86% lower. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.14, which means Valero Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 2.88 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

