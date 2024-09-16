Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $133.75, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 10.39% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Valero Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.65, marking a 64.62% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.88 billion, down 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $133.25 billion, indicating changes of -50.6% and -7.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% lower. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.68 for its industry.

One should further note that VLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

