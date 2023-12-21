Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Valero Energy (VLO) ending at $131.92, denoting a -0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 5.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.31, signifying a 60.83% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $37.42 billion, indicating a 10.36% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $24.65 per share and a revenue of $146.77 billion, indicating changes of -15.47% and -16.79%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.79% decrease. Currently, Valero Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.06.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

