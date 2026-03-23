Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $237.39, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a gain of 19.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 8.53%, and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 161.8% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.85 billion, indicating a 7.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.97 per share and revenue of $113.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.24% and -7.85%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.97% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Valero Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.57.

One should further note that VLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.