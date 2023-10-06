Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $126.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 6.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.45, signifying a 4.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.94 billion, indicating a 14.66% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.33 per share and revenue of $147.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.71% and -16.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.98% upward. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Valero Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.61.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 0.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.