Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $113.08, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 2.6% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.54, down 51.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.58 billion, down 31.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.26 per share and revenue of $143.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.66% and -18.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.08% lower. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.93.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.