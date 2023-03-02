Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $139.23, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.90, up 198.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.58 billion, down 12.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.77 per share and revenue of $148.81 billion, which would represent changes of -18.48% and -15.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.89% higher. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

