Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $119.62, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $6.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.12 billion, up 14.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.37% lower within the past month. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.