Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $120.53, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 11.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $6.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 178.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.83 billion, up 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.80 per share and revenue of $173.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +889.32% and +52.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3% lower. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.05, so we one might conclude that Valero Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

