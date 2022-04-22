Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $103.05, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 8.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 193.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.06 billion, up 54.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.73 per share and revenue of $140.57 billion, which would represent changes of +246.26% and +23.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.29% higher. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.1.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

