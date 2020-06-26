Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $56.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had lost 14.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

VLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VLO to post earnings of -$1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 193.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.01 billion, down 48.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $73.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -127.89% and -32.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.77% higher within the past month. VLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

