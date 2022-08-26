Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 12.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.05%.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.04, up 559.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.07 billion, up 42.51% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.24 per share and revenue of $173.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +833.81% and +52.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.86% higher. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



