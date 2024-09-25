Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $132.81, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 5.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.46 billion, down 12.87% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.77 per share and a revenue of $131.86 billion, signifying shifts of -56.75% and -8.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Valero Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.21.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

