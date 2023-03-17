Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $126.37, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 5.08% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.62, up 186.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.55 billion, down 12.94% from the prior-year quarter.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.37 per share and revenue of $148.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.43% and -15.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher within the past month. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.19.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

