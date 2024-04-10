Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $175.70, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

The the stock of oil refiner has risen by 16.94% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Valero Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.88, reflecting a 53.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $32.38 billion, indicating a 11.13% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.25 per share and a revenue of $133.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -30.72% and -7.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.4% higher within the past month. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.21 for its industry.

It's also important to note that VLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

