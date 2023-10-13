Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $126.05, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 13.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 26, 2023. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $7.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.9 billion, down 14.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.09 per share and revenue of $147.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.53% and -16.24%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.87% higher. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.82.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

