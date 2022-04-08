Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $103.22, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 15.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 196.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.11 billion, up 44.71% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.89 per share and revenue of $136.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +216.37% and +19.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.89% higher. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.49, so we one might conclude that Valero Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.