Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Valero Energy (VLO) reached $130, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.29, signifying a 61.07% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.42 billion, down 10.36% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.63 per share and revenue of $146.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.53% and -16.79%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower. Right now, Valero Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.8 of its industry.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

