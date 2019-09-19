Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $83.55, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0% on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 6.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

VLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2019. In that report, analysts expect VLO to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.67 billion, down 13.55% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $106.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.29% and -8.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.85% lower. VLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VLO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.81.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

