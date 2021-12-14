Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $68.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 11.8% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 223.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.78 billion, up 73.34% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $107.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +138.14% and +65.14%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.12% lower. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 12.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.