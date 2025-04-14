Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $110.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 14.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.57, signifying a 58.9% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.45 billion, down 10.42% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.27 per share and a revenue of $117.95 billion, signifying shifts of -14.27% and -9.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.63, which means Valero Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 2.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

