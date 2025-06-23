Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $137.06, marking a -2.86% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 9.76% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Valero Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 34.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.83 billion, down 19.3% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.19 per share and a revenue of $115.9 billion, representing changes of -27% and -10.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.79 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.67 for its industry.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

