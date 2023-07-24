Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.78, changing hands as high as $126.85 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $97.73 per share, with $160.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.56. The VLO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

