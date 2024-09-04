Valero Energy (VLO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $139.63, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Shares of the oil refiner have depreciated by 5.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.08, showcasing a 58.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.88 billion, reflecting a 11.77% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $133.25 billion, indicating changes of -48.35% and -7.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower within the past month. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.37 for its industry.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

