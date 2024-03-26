Valero Energy (VLO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Valero Energy (VLO) reached $167.25, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a gain of 16.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.03%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.05 billion, showing a 12.05% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.66 per share and a revenue of $133.63 billion, signifying shifts of -37.11% and -7.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.12% higher. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.46 of its industry.

One should further note that VLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.