Valero Energy (VLO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $133.84, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.41%.

Shares of the oil refiner have depreciated by 4.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.69% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.83, showcasing a 78.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.56 billion, down 10.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $118.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.84% and -8.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.32% downward. Currently, Valero Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Valero Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.89.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

