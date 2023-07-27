Valero Energy (VLO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Valero Energy (VLO) reported revenue of $34.51 billion, down 33.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $11.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valero Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day : 1800 KBBL/D compared to the 1754.14 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1800 KBBL/D compared to the 1754.14 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day : 434 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 419.63 KBBL/D.

: 434 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 419.63 KBBL/D. North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day : 463 KBBL/D compared to the 462.63 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 463 KBBL/D compared to the 462.63 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. West Coast region - Throughput volumes per day : 272 KBBL/D compared to the 262.45 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 272 KBBL/D compared to the 262.45 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Refining - Total Throughput volumes per day : 2969 Kbbl versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2896.22 Kbbl.

: 2969 Kbbl versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2896.22 Kbbl. U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $15.64 versus $18.83 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $15.64 versus $18.83 estimated by four analysts on average. Refining - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $15.62 compared to the $16.91 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $15.62 compared to the $16.91 average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $14.89 compared to the $18.49 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $14.89 compared to the $18.49 average estimate based on four analysts. Total operating revenues- Refining : $31.99 billion compared to the $32.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.4% year over year.

: $31.99 billion compared to the $32.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.4% year over year. Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel : $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.8%.

: $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.8%. Total operating revenues- Ethanol : $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Total operating revenues- Corporate and Eliminations: -$1.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$763.32 million.

Shares of Valero Energy have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.