Valero Energy (VLO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $250.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.73%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a gain of 24.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.79, showcasing a 213.48% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $27.92 billion, showing a 7.73% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.25 per share and a revenue of $113.44 billion, signifying shifts of +43.73% and -7.54%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.92% higher. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.87.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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