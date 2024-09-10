Valero Energy (VLO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $136.09, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

The the stock of oil refiner has fallen by 11.44% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.65, reflecting a 64.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $33.88 billion, indicating a 11.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.30 per share and a revenue of $133.25 billion, indicating changes of -50.6% and -7.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% lower. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.72.

One should further note that VLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

