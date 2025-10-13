Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Valero Energy (VLO) was up +2.15% at $161.41. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.21%.

The oil refiner's stock has climbed by 0.83% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 149.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $29.31 billion, reflecting a 10.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $117.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.72% and -9.73%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% higher. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.46.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

