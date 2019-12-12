Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $94.53, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had lost 7.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.94% in that time.

VLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VLO to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.83 billion, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $104.15 billion, which would represent changes of -34.06% and -11.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. VLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VLO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.38, which means VLO is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

