Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $107.98, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 20.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 231.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.19 billion, up 37.62% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.18 per share and revenue of $151.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +511.39% and +33.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.19% higher within the past month. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

