Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $97.25, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 15.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 192.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.59 billion, up 42.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $133.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +195.02% and +17.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.09% higher. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

