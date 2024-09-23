Valero Energy (VLO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $135.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 7.82% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.76, signifying a 63.15% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $33.46 billion, indicating a 12.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.86 per share and a revenue of $131.86 billion, signifying shifts of -52.37% and -8.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.21% lower. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.21, which means Valero Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

