Valero Energy (VLO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $150.73, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.73%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $4.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.07%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.38 billion, indicating a 0.36% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.32 per share and a revenue of $135.13 billion, indicating changes of -30.44% and -6.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.34% lower within the past month. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Valero Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.71.

We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.