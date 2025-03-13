Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $125.80, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 4.38% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.23% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2025. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.75 billion, down 9.48% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.90 per share and a revenue of $118.57 billion, representing changes of -6.84% and -8.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% downward. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.84.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.