Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $131.45, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 2.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.74% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.59 billion, down 17.69% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.53% higher. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.87, which means Valero Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.