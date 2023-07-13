Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $115.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.22, down 54.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.35 billion, down 31.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.63 per share and revenue of $142.84 billion, which would represent changes of -25.82% and -19.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.83% lower. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.27.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.