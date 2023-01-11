Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $133.60, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 9.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $6.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.12 billion, up 14.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.07% lower. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.12.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

