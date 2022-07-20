Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $109.28, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $8.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1729.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.65 billion, up 42.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.53 per share and revenue of $154.54 billion, which would represent changes of +630.6% and +35.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.06% higher. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.93, so we one might conclude that Valero Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

