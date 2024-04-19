Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $163.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a loss of 4.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.20, marking a 61.31% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.4 billion, down 11.08% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.25 per share and revenue of $137.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.71% and -5.3%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.54% higher. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.63 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

